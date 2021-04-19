Former Harford Councilman James V. “Capt’n Jim” McMahan dies; county flag to be lowered in his honor

Harford government will honor former county councilman James V. “Capt’n Jim” McMahan by lowering the county’s flag and renaming the county’s veteran affairs committee after him, County Executive Barry Glassman announced.
McMahan died Wednesday, April 14. He was 82.
Glassman said that McMahan was instrumental in reinvigorating the county’s veterans affairs committee.
“In his honor I plan to send legislation to the County Council renaming it the James V. “Capt’n Jim” McMahan Commission on Veterans Affairs,” Glassman said in a statement. “On behalf of the many lives he touched, I have ordered the Harford County flag lowered in his memory as we send blessings for his family and friends.”
The Harford County flag will fly at half-staff from sunrise on April 30 through sunset on May 2 to coincide with McMahan’s memorial services at Bel Air United Methodist Church on Linwood Avenue.
Harford County Council President Patrick Vincenti said he had known McMahan since the former was 12-years-old and said his loss is keenly felt.
“It is very sad because he was a just nothing but Harford County through and through,” Vincenti said. “Great historian, great advocate for all of our public servants, all of our first responders, all of our veterans.”
Latest Harford County
Vincenti remembered McMahan as a colorful character who was proud to have served and been born in Harford County. The council had previously awarded him the “Harford Living Treasure” award. Vincenti also said the county council plans to honor McMahan at one of its future meetings.