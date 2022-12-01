Candlewood Suites opens on Aberdeen Proving Ground

Hotel and Army officials cut the ribbon on the newly built Candlewood Suites hotel on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Nov. 16, 2022. Left to right, Matthew Garrett, SVP and general lanager, Lendlease; Chuck Sourbeer, VP of operations, IHG Army Hotels; Phillip Carpenter, chief operating officer, Lendlease; Farrah Karshenas, development manager, Lendlease; Janice White, director, regional hotel operations, IHG Army Hotels; Teresa Nemeth, general manager, IHG Army Hotels; Sgt. Maj. Ruth Drewitt, garrison command, Aberdeen Proving Ground. (Courtesy Landlease Communities)

Lendlease, a global real estate and investment group, and IHG Army Hotels have announced the opening of the Candlewood Suites hotel on Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen.

The newly constructed Candlewood Suites on Aberdeen Proving Ground is an extension of the engagement between Lendlease, IHG and an Army-led, public-private venture to revitalize on-post lodging for soldiers, their families and government travelers.

“I am incredibly proud of the entire Lendlease and IHG Army Hotels teams for working diligently to deliver this impressive hotel despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Matt Garrett, Lendlease senior vice president and general manager of Privatized Army Lodging (PAL). “One of PAL’s priorities is to improve the guest experience through outstanding hotel amenities and services. This brand new Candlewood Suites on Aberdeen Proving Ground represents the very best in hospitality, specifically designed to meet the needs of our military travelers and their families.”

The hotel has 69 guest rooms and nearly 50,000 square feet. The 69 guest rooms include studio and one-bedroom suites.

Each suite includes a full kitchen, supplemented by complimentary hot breakfast. The hotel features a lending locker, which makes specialized kitchen appliances available for checkout; an outdoor gazebo grill and fireplace; and a visitors’ lounge.

This hotel represents the 16th Candlewood Suites property made possible through PAL, which now supports more than 12,000 hotel rooms across 40 military installations nationwide.

“For more than 13 years, IHG Army Hotels has proudly worked to extend the spirit of true hospitality to military members and their families through first-class, service-minded properties, and the opening of the new Candlewood Suites on Aberdeen Proving Ground further underscores the successes of our collaboration with the PAL initiative,” said Chuck Sourbeer, vice president of operations for IHG Army Hotels. “Whether for a single night or an extended stay, the Candlewood Suites on Aberdeen Proving Ground provides all the amenities guests need to rest and reconnect, backed by an understanding and caring staff.”