Havre de Grace’s Camay Murphy receives state honor for ‘leadership and service’ during Black History Month

Havre de Grace resident Camay Murphy — as well as representatives of nine other organizations from across Maryland — was recently recognized for her community service with the Senator Verda Freeman Welcome Legacy Award in honor of Black History Month.
Murphy was in Annapolis last Tuesday, Feb. 18, for the award ceremony led by Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford. She was honored for her efforts to coordinate fundraising and construction for a statue in Havre de Grace to memorialize Negro Leagues baseball player and Marine Corps veteran Ernest Burke. Murphy is chair of the Committee for Ernest Burke Statue, part of the nonprofit Community Projects of Havre de Grace.
Burke, who was born in Havre de Grace, served in the Pacific during World War II in a military that was segregated for African-Americans. He played baseball in the Marine Corps and began playing professionally after the war.
He was scouted by the Negro Leagues’ Baltimore Elite Giants and was a pitcher and outfielder during his four seasons with that team. He played another three seasons in the Canadian Provincial League, according to his obituary in The Baltimore Sun.
Burke then spent the next 30 years working as a heavy equipment operator with the Baltimore-area Henry J. Knott Construction Co. until his retirement in the early 1980s. He spent his retirement working as a tennis instructor, signing autographs, selling Negro Leagues memorabilia and speaking to young people about his experiences playing baseball.
Burke lived in Pikesville at the time of his death in early 2004 at age 79, according to his obituary.
“There are so many young people who have never heard of the Negro Leagues,” Burke said in 1999. “I really shock them when I say where I played and who I played for.”
The Black History Month Leadership & Service Awards, a program of the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism, are an annual award presented to representatives of organizations or volunteer groups, founded by African-Americans and based in Maryland, which “demonstrate commitment and dedication to changing Maryland for the better,” according to a news release from the Governor’s Coordinating Offices.
“I am pleased to recognize hard work and unwavering dedication from the best volunteers in the nation and seek with you to educate citizens about the significance of the African American experience in Maryland,” Rutherford said. “Thank you for carrying on the legacy of Maryland’s great heroes and addressing community needs.”
This year’s award was named in honor Verda Freeman Welcome, Maryland’s first African-American state senator, according to the state news release.
Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin, who has been a supporter of the Burke statue project, noted Murphy’s receipt of a “very prestigious award” while speaking during the Feb. 18 City Council meeting.
“Thank you for doing all that you’re doing, being an advocate for your community,” he said of Murphy, who was not present for the council meeting.