CAIR calls for investigation into Harford County hit-and-run crash that it says targeted a Muslim family

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for an investigation into a hit-and-run crash in Harford County that they say targeted a Palestinian American Muslim family.
The Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization said five members of a Muslim family — including four women who were wearing hijabs — were driving on Interstate 95 in Harford County when they pulled to the side of the road to get an item from the trunk.
One of the women opened the passenger door partway when she made eye contact with a driver. The organization alleges the driver then swerved and hit the car door, “narrowly missing the Muslim woman in what could have been a deadly impact.”
The family alleges the driver did not appear to make an attempt to slow down and sped away from the scene, CAIR said in a statement.
A Maryland State Police officer chased the vehicle, the organization said, and was able to stop the car. The driver was not penalized and the family told CAIR that the officer blamed the woman. It’s unclear whether the incident was caught on video.
State police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“There must be a criminal investigation into every aspect of this disturbing incident, including the alleged actions and lack of remorse of the driver — who narrowly missed seriously injuring a member of this Muslim family before driving away from the scene — and the lack of appropriate action by the responding officer,” Zainab Chaudry, director of CAIR’s Maryland office, said in a news release Monday.