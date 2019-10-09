The Harford County Department of Public Works will close the intersection of Bynum Road and Water Tower Way in Forest Hill starting Monday, Oct. 14, for an intersection improvement project, including construction of a traffic circle.
The intersection will be impassable during construction, which is expected to last for seven weeks, according to a news release from Harford County government. The off-ramp onto Water Tower Way from the Route 1 bypass will also be closed during this project.
Motorists should follow posted detours. Any questions may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.
A map of all planned county road closures and capital projects is available on the county website at www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.