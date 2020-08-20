Bel Air opens nominations for 2020 business of the year award

Bel Air opened nominations for its business of the year award, the town announced Wednesday.
“Nominations will be evaluated on the basis of the Bel Air business that has made the most significant contribution to the community during the past year in terms of support of Town projects, events, activities or the overall Town economy,” spokesperson Patti Parker wrote in a news statement.
The nomination forms can be found on the town’s website or at town hall. They must be received by Sept. 17, and the winner will be announced on Oct. 29. Self-nominations and repeat nominations are encouraged.
Normally, the winner of the award would be invited to an October reception to receive proclamations from the town, county and state. This year, however, the town is still discussing the logistics and feasibility of hosting an in-person event.
The form can be submitted to the Bel Air Economic and Community Development Commission at 37 N. Main Street or emailed to economicdevelopment@belairmd.org.
Past winners include Independent Brewing Company, Klein’s Shoprite and Vagabond Sandwich Company.