New center opens in Harford County to help veteran-owned companies

“The Veterans Business Outreach Center is a one-stop-shop for military veterans and their spouses interested in starting or expanding a small business venture,” Ryan Del Gallo, counselor for the Mid-Atlantic Veterans Business Outreach Center, said. “We are honored to provide value in the northern Maryland region to veteran entrepreneurs, and we are appreciative of the vision and support from Harford County’s Office of Community and Economic Development and their ongoing commitment to our veteran community.”