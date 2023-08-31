Business Briefs: Reeves to lead school workplace readiness programs; The Arc NCR elects new board members

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Susquehanna Workforce Network announced the appointment of Alfred L. Reeves as its new In School Youth Program Manager.

Reeves will lead the organization’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future programs in Harford and Cecil public school systems. The program will identify and implement effective workplace readiness strategies as outlined in the state-mandated Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

The program will also help overcome the workforce development losses associated with the pandemic to help students graduate high school prepared for their next steps in the work world, according to a news release from the organization.

Reeves most recently worked as the dean of culture and community and the regional specialist in culturally responsive education at Denver Public Schools in Colorado. As a member of the board of directors at He is Me Institute, Inc., Reeves has displayed his commitment to improving educational outcomes for all students.

He previously held roles in Harford County Public Schools for 26 years.

Reeves holds multiple degrees, including a master’s degree from Georgetown University and bachelors degrees from both Howard University and Columbia Union College.

“Returning to both of the counties who allowed me the opportunity to serve them as director of the boys2MEN mentoring program is nothing short of a blessing,” Reeves said in a statement. “I look forward to embracing former colleagues and establishing new ones, and I am humbled to be serving in this great community venture.”

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region elects 3 new board members

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region (The Arc NCR) has elected three new board members, who were inducted at The Arc NCR’s annual meeting in June.

Colleen Sasdelli, director of special education, Harford County Public Schools was elected to The Arc NCR’s governing board. Sasdelli has over 20 years of experience in special education. She fondly recalls when she worked for The Arc of Carroll County and The Arc of Newark, Delaware, while in college, and said it was through these experiences at various group homes that she realized her passion for meeting the needs of individuals with differing abilities.

Colleen Sasdelli, director of special education, Harford County Public Schools has been elected to The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region's governing board. (Courtesy)

Neill Christopher, vice president of manufacturing for Acadia Windows and Doors, and self-advocate Sharon Neary were elected to The Arc NCR Foundation’s board.

Christopher is the former employment services supervisor and training institute program manager for The Arc NCR and is an advocate for ensuring the employment of those with differing abilities.

Neill Christopher, vice president of manufacturing for Acadia Windows and Doors, was elected to The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region Foundation’s board. (Courtesy)

Neary holds down two jobs and lives independently with a roommate. She also swims, skis and goes kayaking with Special Olympics.

Sharon Neary, a self-advocate, has been elected to The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region Foundation’s board. (Courtesy)

“We look forward to leveraging their various talents and decades of specialized experience to further our mission of empowering people with differing abilities to live, work and thrive in the community,” said The Arc NCR’s president and CEO, Shawn Kros.