Fire destroys leasing office at Bush River Manor in Aberdeen

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the leasing office at the Bush River Manor early Friday morning.
The neighbor to the leasing office of the manufactured home community, located at 233 Forest Green Road in Aberdeen, reported the blaze just before 2 a.m., according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The fire caused approximately $75,000 in damage to the one-story manufactured home and about $25,000 in damage to its contents, the fire marshal reported.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire, which firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department were able to get under control in about 30 minutes, according to the fire marshal.
Deputy State Fire Marshals have remained on scene and are actively investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.