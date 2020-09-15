Harford Transit LINK fixed route bus service to resume Monday with coronavirus-related restrictions, modified schedule

Harford Transit LINK will reopen fixed-route bus service with a modified schedule starting Monday, Sept. 21, the county government announced.
All passengers of the service will be required to wear a face mask, and the service will be available from 5 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Wheelchairs will be limited to one per vehicle.
The county encouraged riders to make touch-free and cashless payments through an app, Token Transit, which allows users to save and store bus passes on their smartphone.
While existing 12-ride passes will be honored through Dec. 31, no new 12-ride passes will be sold. Instead, the bus system offers an all day pass for unlimited fixed-route rides for $3. It will also offer a five-day pass for $15. Those prices are halved for seniors or persons with disabilities.
Because of senior citizens' vulnerability to COVID-19, LINK bus service to senior centers will not yet resume in the county.