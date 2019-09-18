School bus sideswiped in Harford with students on board, police investigating

A school bus with 11 students on board was sideswiped Wednesday morning in Harford County en route to Church Creek Elementary School in Belcamp.
None of the children or the bus driver were injured, according to Maryland State Police, which is investigating the crash after the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.
The vehicle sideswiped the bus along the traffic circle at Philadelphia Road (Route 7) and Ashford Drive, a little over a mile from the school, then left the scene, police said.
All the students were transported to the school on the same bus, police said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101.
This article may be updated.