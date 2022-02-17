New Burlington store coming to Bel Air this spring

A 19th Burlington location is opening in the state of Maryland – and this store will be right in Bel Air.
The location will open at The Festival at Bel Air Shopping Center in April, according to representatives for the national retailer. Burlington offers a variety of men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing, as well as home décor and pet products.
The store will hire approximately 65 full- and part-time positions. Job openings for the new location can be found on Burlington’s website. “Burlington is delighted to create job opportunities for the local community,” said a company spokesperson.