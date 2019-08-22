Two charged with multiple burglaries of Harford County crab shacks, snowball stands

Two charged in multiple burglaries of snowball stands, crab shacks
Two men have been charged in connection with at least a dozen commercial burglaries — primarily of crab shacks and snowball stands — that have occurred throughout Harford County over the past month.
Jonathon Michael Greer, 26, of Bel Air, and Matthew Aaron White, 30, of Havre de Grace, are each charged with multiple counts of second- and fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, and various theft charges.
Both Greer and White are being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bail. Electronic court records do not list an attorney for either individual.
“For several weeks, these suspects have preyed on small local businesses in our community," Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said in a prepared statement. "I am proud of our detectives and deputies, as well as our allied law enforcement partners, who worked tirelessly to locate and arrest the suspects responsible for these incidents.”
Harford County Sheriff's deputies had placed an increased focus on checking local businesses, particularly snowball stands and crab shacks, which seemed to be the primary targets, according to a news release from the agency.
Through their investigation, detectives were able to connect the 12 burglaries and one attempted burglary, all of which occured during the overnight hours between July 21 and Aug. 16, to the same two suspects and suspect vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the Blue Crab House in Jarrettsville last Friday for a report of a commercial burglary alarm.
The burglary had already occurred and the suspects had fled the area by the time deputies arrived, but they were able to locate and stop a suspect vehicle shortly after.
Police arrested Greer and White, as well as Jessica Marie Rudacille, 30, who was charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary. Rudacille was released on her own recognizance by a District Court commissioner.
The 13 burglaries were:
July 21 – Dublin Snowball Stand, 1500 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford
July 21 – Provider Seafood, 2400 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford
July 21 – Ice Hole Snowballs, 2400 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford
July 22 – Blue Crab House, 3500 block of Ady Road in Street
July 23 – Richard’s Seafood, 2200 block of Churchville Road in Bel Air
July 24 – Winter’s Run Inn, 1900 block of Philadelphia Road in Joppa
July 24 – Brooms Bloom Diary, 1700 block of S. Fountain Green Road in Bel Air
July 31 – Fast Eddie’s Pit Beef, 2800 block of Bel Air Road in Fallston
July 31 – Mr. Ed’s Crabs, 3000 block of Churchville Road in Churchville
Aug. 2 – Provider Seafood, 2400 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford
Aug. 2 – Wargo’s Restaurant, 300 block of E. Jarrettsville Road in Forest Hill (attempted burglary)
Aug. 2 – Subway, 1100 block Baldwin Mill Road in Jarrettsville
Aug. 16 – Blue Crab House, 3500 block of Ady Road in Jarrettsville
The investigation into all 13 incidents remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-879-7929.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information by calling Harford Crime Solvers at 888-540-8477, by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and starting the message MCS, or online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted.