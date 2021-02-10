Harford schools superintendent expresses frustration over limited supply of vaccines for HCPS employees

It is a frustrating thing for Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson to see stories in the news about mass vaccine centers opening in Maryland while the supply of COVID-19 vaccines available at the local level is limited to the point that HCPS teachers and other employees cannot get it en masse.
The superintendent vented that frustration during a meeting of the county’s Board of Education Monday night, accusing state leaders of taking vaccines that could go to local health departments and keeping them for state-designated mass vaccination sites that have opened in Baltimore and Prince George’s County. State officials plan to open six sites all together, with additional locations at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, in Southern Maryland, Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s website.
“What we believe is happening is, those doses are being redirected to these mass vaccination clinics and essentially not being sent to the [Harford County] Health Department,” Bulson said.
The number of vaccines being given to local health departments in Maryland has held constant as more private entities are receiving vaccines, said Molly Mraz, a spokesperson for the Harford County Health Department. However, while the state says it is “priming the pump” by growing other outlets, “it is stifling supply in the most successful outlet,” she said.
“The health department’s great track record is why we believe our supplies should keep growing at least as fast as private vaccinators until national supplies are much higher,” Mraz said. “Eventually, though, more outlets will need to grow faster than the health department. That time will come, but it is not now.”
The dwindling local supply is happening as school system officials prepare to reopen schools for partial in-person learning in the coming weeks. Elementary school teachers and staff are scheduled to return to their buildings Feb. 19 as they prepare for students to return two days a week starting March 1.
Middle and high school teachers and staff go back March 5, and secondary students will start their one-day-a-week hybrid schedule March 15. Officials hope to have elementary students up to four days a week by April, according to HCPS’ most recent update to its Continuity of Learning Plan released Monday.
Many elementary school employees received their vaccine doses in late January through clinics set up by the Harford County Health Department, which has been coordinating local clinics for healthcare workers, first responders, government employees, teachers and other education staff, adults 65 and older and others who are part of the state’s 1A, 1B and 1C priority groups to receive vaccines.
Clinics for secondary school employees had been slated to start this week, but were canceled as health officials faced uncertainty about the supply of vaccines coming from the state — which gets its allotment from the federal government — and whether there would be enough doses to provide a first shot to newly eligible people in addition to the second of two shots for those who have had their first doses.
“The supply of first doses coming into the Harford County Health Department has been cut dramatically to make way for doses going elsewhere,” said Bulson, who noted the number of vaccine appointments the health department can give to people eligible for first doses “is shrinking.”
Bulson also discussed how HCPS nurses have been providing the majority of shots at Harford County vaccine clinics, plus school system staff have assisted with making calls to seniors who might not have internet access and providing administrative support during vaccine clinics.
“We had a pretty efficient operation,” he said.
School board President Jansen Robinson made a direct appeal for additional vaccine doses in a letter dated last Friday, Feb. 5, and Bulson and school board members thanked Robinson Monday for making the appeal.
“We have asked much of our educators in the last year,” Robinson wrote. “We should do all we can to provide the vaccine to our educators in consideration of their efforts.”
In his letter, Robinson noted that HCPS and the county health department had developed a partnership with a demonstrated “ability to deliver vaccines successfully and efficiently, in clinical settings in schools.”
Robinson asked Hogan to have the state deliver 3,000 vaccine doses to the local health department by next Monday, Feb. 15.
“Harford County Public Schools educators are anxious to return to their school buildings and their students,” he stated. “Giving them the vaccination, in advance of their return, will allow them to resume in-person education in as safe a manner possible.”
The school system is taking alternative measures to get employees vaccinated, including reaching out to local pharmacies to see if they and HCPS could work together to “create a space to ensure more of our employees were able to get appointments,” but “they were not able or willing to work with us,” according to Bulson.
People can visit the state’s website, covidvax.maryland.gov, to find a vaccine appointment nearby by entering their ZIP code. Searching with a Bel Air ZIP code shows locations such as the county health department, MedStar Bel Air, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, as well as the Giant Food supermarket on Rock Spring Road north of Bel Air and a Rite Aid store in Baltimore County.
The school system has had more success in getting a limited number of doses through the health department for elementary school employees who could not participate in the first clinic, as well as educators with pre-existing health conditions and those who are 65 and older.
The school system also reached out to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health and was able to get some employees on a waiting list maintained by the health system, according to Bulson.
Other employees have been able to get shots through “the general vaccination ecosystem,” he said.
“The trouble there is, because they’ve been forced into that setting, it will be really hard for us to know what percentage of people get [vaccines] and when,” Bulson said, noting that HCPS officials are working to track that data.
Reopening factors
Bulson acknowledged that Hogan, as well as the Maryland’s interim health director and the state schools superintendent, have said that “vaccines should not be a prerequisite to reopening plans,” but vaccination rates do factor into how quickly HCPS will add more days of in-person learning, especially at the secondary level.
School system officials consider vaccinations, along with how much COVID-19 is spreading in the wider community and whether positive or suspected cases in schools cause disruption to operations, meaning too few staff are available to provide instruction to students.
Bulson reported that Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School in Aberdeen had to be closed as of Monday after a contract tracing investigation revealed an outbreak of COVID-19 in the school, with nine people testing positive for the disease and “more people quarantined who were identified as close contacts, but who have not tested positive to this point.”
The school is not open to students, but it and other schools have been open for the distribution of materials students can use to enhance learning while at home in subjects such as math and reading. Employees had been at Hall’s Cross Roads about two weeks ago for a materials pickup.
Bulson cited the outbreak as an example of disruptions that can happen when COVID-19 cases appear in schools.
He also noted that community transmission, measuring the rate of positive cases and the number of new cases in the local area, also will be a factor in determining school operations. The state previously set a metric of a positivity rate of 5% or lower and 15 new cases per 100,000 people before schools could reopen, but that metric was removed earlier this year as Hogan and other state officials pushed for reopening.
Community transmission is a consideration in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for schools, and it will be something HCPS leaders look at “when considering the overall risk,” Bulson said.
School system officials, board members, even some members of the community who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, urged Harford residents to keep taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.
If people do not take measures, then there is a risk that community spread leads to spread in the schools and then individual schools could be closed, according to officials.
“I urge the community to still be cautious, take proper steps in reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said board member Dr. Roy Phillips. “We will get to herd immunity eventually, hopefully moreso via vaccinations than via infection.”
Phillips, a local physician and endocrinologist, said he recently received his second vaccine shot and is looking forward to getting back to seeing patients in person — he said he has been working remotely since November.
“We’ve come a long way together,” he added. “Let’s not mess it up now when there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s not a moving train.”
Aegis editor S. Wayne Carter Jr. contributed to this article.