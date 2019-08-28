Harford schools superintendent Bulson reflects on first year, looks to the future as 2019-2020 kicks off

“When you think about it, crayons can be rounded or snapped in half, but our function and our purpose, the impact we have on our kids and in our schools, will never, ever be changed or dulled,” Milanoski said. “My fellow crayons, I will see you at the sharpener in January and look forward to be melted down with you again in June. But what I most look forward to is seeing impact of the magnificent color we will create together in between. Let’s make this the best year yet. Let’s celebrate and lift up this profession of which we have chosen to be a part. I can’t think of 5,000 better people I would choose to take this hill.”