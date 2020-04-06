Harford County executive forecasts coronavirus damaging budget; longer shutdown could mean layoffs for many counties

Though the presentation of the county’s proposed budget is usually done in-person, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman is preparing a video presentation of his budget to be shown to county council and county-funded agencies.
That’s not the only thing about the budget that will change this year, he said, forecasting the coronavirus-related shutdown of local businesses to have “severe" effects on Harford’s fiscal situation.
The closure of businesses and record unemployment rates mean a hit to one of the county’s primary revenue sources: income taxes, Glassman said. That forces some tough decisions to be made, he said, and a reexamination of the coming fiscal year’s budget — which was mostly complete and about ready to be presented before the outbreak — with an eye toward trimming expenses.
“We were having a pretty good year and on track with our projections ... . Since that time, and for the last few weeks when I have begun to make some of my final cuts and final decisions, is when the state pulled the plug on the local economy,” Glassman said. "This last quarter and probably the next quarter are going to be pretty devastating to not only Harford County but most local governments.”
The short-term pecuniary damage could be minor compared to a longer-term shutdown. Because counties draft their budgets based on past expenses and revenues, the coronavirus-related closures and unemployment could mightily skew the basis for their future budget projections.
Though previously conservative spending has left Harford County with a $20.2 million unassigned fund balance in its general fund to weather the storm in the short-term, Glassman said a longer shutdown would leave many counties gasping for air.
"If this shutdown goes into six months to eight months, I can tell you … this time next year when I am preparing the budget, a lot of county governments and municipal governments around the state are going to be looking at furloughs and layoffs,” he said. “I already know I am going to take a hit this year, and then the next budget starts in June.”
Because of that, Glassman is revisiting the budget for fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1, to look for savings. He said some capital projects may be put on hold, but “everything is on the table.”
“We may not feel the brunt of this until we do our budget next March,” Glassman said. “We are going to have to look at drastic cuts, and that includes furloughs and layoffs.”
Because county government remains open for business, it has not saved money from closing departments or curtailing services. Coupled with a potential reduction in income taxes, which Glassman said could be 20% to 30%, the county is considering its options.
In fiscal year 2020, income tax accounted for 31% of the county’s approved revenue, which translated to $233.5 million, according to the county’s past budget.
Glassman did not specify what precisely would be cut but said it would be apparent when the budget is presented April 13. Asked if school funding would be cut, he said that education, public safety and county workers have been a priority for his administration.
Harford County Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson said he has not revised his budget request of approximately $503 million, which the school board adopted on Feb. 9, but acknowledged that it will likely need to be adjusted “to address the evolving circumstances related to this crisis.”
“We have not formally revised the budget," he said in a text message. “At this point, the budget sits with the County Executive and we will wait to see his recommendation.”
Glassman also pointed out that he is able to revise the budget approximately six months after it takes effect if it is too optimistic. But already the budget is halving its projected growth in income tax. Normally, income tax revenue grows by approximately 3% annually, Glassman said, but this year’s proposed budget is projecting only a 1.5% increase.
Though income tax is expected to take a downward turn, property tax is not expected to fluctuate, and there is minimal danger of people losing their homes, Glassman said.
"We do not at this point see a direct impact yet on property tax revenue... meaning that we do not see this as an extended recession that will cause folks to lose their homes,” he said.
In fiscal year 2020, property tax generated nearly $317.5 million for the county, making up 42% of its approved revenue, according to the budget.
The budget will be shown to the county council and county-funded agencies on April 13 and introduced as legislation on April 14, director of governmental and community relations Cindy Mumby said.