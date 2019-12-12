A 17-year-old from Edgewood was found guilty of a 2018 murder and could be facing more than 40 years in prison.
Jaylin Brown, of the 400 block of Silverside Road, was convicted Thursday by a Harford County jury of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 21, according to State’s Attorney Al Peisinger.
The verdict followed a six-day trial before Harford Circuit Court Judge Angela M. Eaves.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 20. Brown could be sentenced up to 40 years in jail on the murder charge and additional time on the other convictions, Peisinger said.
On Aug. 3, 2018, Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at about 9:15 p.m. to Edgewood High School where they found a vehicle in a ditch in front of the school. No school activities were going on.
Inside the vehicle was 19-year-old Thailek Willis, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the left part of his back. Willis later died at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office determined Brown, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, and Yasin Powell, who was 16, were waiting in the parking lot to complete a drug deal with Willis.
When Willis arrived, Powell and Brown approached Willis’ vehicle, displayed handguns and announced a robbery. When Willis tried to flee in his car, shots were fired and one of the rounds struck and killed Willis.
The case was prosecuted by assistant state’s attorneys Mark Meehan and Matthew George.
“I am very proud of the case that was presented to prove Mr. Brown’s guilt,” Peisinger said. “I hope the verdict brings the family of Mr. Willis some measure of peace and closure.”
Powell, also 17, pleaded guilty on May 31 to armed robbery and use of a handgun in a felony or violent crime in connection with the murder. He was sentenced to 20 years in jail, with all but five years suspended.