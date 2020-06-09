Sprinkler contains fire at Brightview assisted living facility in Bel Air

A sprinkler kept a fire at Brightview Senior Assisting Living facility in Bel Air from spreading throughout the facility, according to fire officials.
The fire was accidental, according to a notice from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and started due to an electrical failure in an exterior storage room around 8:39 p.m. Monday at the facility, located in the 300 block of West Ring Factory Road.
Roughly 20 firefighters, primarily from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company, responded. The fire caused approximately $1,000 in damage, the fire marshal said. No injuries were reported.