Harford County Harford Maryland Residents of Brightview Avondell in Bel Air get COVID-19 vaccine Jan 25, 2021 at 5:27 PM Approximately 99% of the Brightview Avondell senior living community in Bel Air received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Jan. 25. They celebrated by posing as superheroes.