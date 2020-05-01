Residents of Brightview Senior Living in Bel Air treated to parade of family and friends in their cars

The parade of cars with brightly colored posters, balloons and families blowing kisses made their way through the parking lot at Brightview Bel Air Senior Living Tuesday, giving residents an opportunity to see family and friends with the coronavirus pandemic limiting visitation.
The parade was the idea of Brightview Bel Air Executive Director Jen Bourgeois.
“Families are really longing to see their loved ones” said Bourgeois. “We’re very lucky, very blessed here at Brightview Bel Air we’ve had the opportunity to stay safe and healthy with no active cases of COVID.”
Senior care facilities have been particularly hard hit and several throughout Maryland, including here in Harford County, have had high rates of those infected and some resident deaths. Fortunately the Brightview Bel Air Senior Living has had no reported active cases.
With visitation at the facility halted, staff have been working with residents and their families to keep up communication with FaceTime or phone calls and use of other technology.
Plans for the family car parade through the parking area at the Bel Air facility were set in motion and Tuesday afternoon families got the chance to see their loved ones and drop off birthday cards and other items, though from the safety of their vehicles.
“This is a great way for our families to come through and kind of make it fun in a bad situation” said Katie Schepis, Brightview Bel Air Community Sales Director, as she watched some of the families slowly roll by in their well decorated vehicles Tuesday.
Several safety precautions were put in place — proper social distancing of residents along the short parade route, only allowing families to pause for a moment to see their loved ones and posting staff members in a designated area to accept gifts for residents were among other measures communicated to families and staff prior to the event.
Family members were asked to RSVP for the event and given specific directions prior to attending. Once checked in at the Lyn Stacey Goetz Playground just across the street from the facility, vehicles were sent a few at a time through the Brightview parking lot where residents and staff greeted them with cheers, waves and kisses blown from under their safety masks. Some residents held signs like #resilience, #wewillrise and #seeyousoon.
The family of Marion Olivia, who recently celebrated her 96th birthday, paused and sang “Happy Birthday” as fellow residents and staff joined in. A short distance from Olivia, resident Victoria Schmidt, who celebrated her 95th birthday in early April, waved to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they held their homemade signs out the windows of their car.
“I was absolutely awed and on cloud nine seeing those little kids again,” Schmidt said in her slight New York accent as she blew a few more kisses to them from beneath her mask. “ They are my joy, they’re the reason I get up in the morning. They’re absolutely wonderful little boys and I’m very happy to see them. I am very fortunate and proud to be their great-grandma.”
Though it only lasted for the afternoon, residents and visitors alike were happy to see each other in person, waiting for the time when in person visits are normal again.