Harford County Harford Maryland 'Preakness' at Bel Air's Brightview Avondell May 21, 2020 | 1:14 PM Preakness may have been postponed this year, but that didn't stop staff at Brightview Avondell from hosting a race of their own to cheer up residents Wednesday at the senior independent and assisted living facility in Bel Air.