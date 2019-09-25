Brenda Hiob Moore honored for 42 years of service as Aberdeen Board of Appeals court reporter

Brenda Hiob Moore, who is retiring after 42 years of service as the court reporter for the City of Aberdeen’s Board of Appeals, was recently honored by the mayor and City Council.
Mayor Patrick McGrady presented a proclamation to Moore, who has worked with the appeals board since 1977, during a City Council meeting Monday evening. McGrady cited Moore’s “exemplary service” as the court reporter.
The mayor read the proclamation lauding Moore for showing “faithful dedication to the City of Aberdeen and Board of Appeals, where she has worked unstintingly to support the board in its hearings and deliberations.”
Court reporters are charged with keeping verbatim records of legal proceedings, according to the Maryland Courts website. Aberdeen’s Board of Appeals holds hearings during which members review appeals to decisions made by the city’s zoning administrator — a role held by the director of planning and community development — plus the board reviews developers’ applications for special exceptions or variances to the zoning code, according to the city code.
Moore has heard more than 600 cases before the appeals board during her tenure, “while displaying unwavering professionalism and maintaining the highest standards during challenging situations,” the mayor said, reading from the proclamation.
“[We] wish you well during your retirement and in your future endeavors,” McGrady said.
John Landbeck, of the Board of Appeals, praised Moore for her professionalism. He noted she “never gave a shoulder shrug, an eye roll” at times when she traveled from her home in Bel Air to Aberdeen for a board meeting and the applicant did not show, or a hearing was not needed because the matter had been resolved ahead of time.
“She is a fine, fine individual,” Landbeck said. “We’ve been blessed to have her with us, and we’re going to miss the heck out of her.”
Moore attended the meeting with a number of her family members, including her husband, Drew Moore, who is director of technology for Harford County Public Schools, her brother, Michael Hiob, a former Aberdeen councilman and current member of the city’s Planning Commission, as well as Michael’s son, Adam Hiob, a candidate for City Council this year.
Moore said she did not mind the occasions when she traveled to Aberdeen and there was no need for an appeals board hearing, as the city “was home” for her given her family’s ties to the community.
“It’s been an honor to be here,” Moore said.