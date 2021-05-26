Former Aberdeen mayor, state delegate Charles R. Boutin dies in Kent County boating incident

Charles R. Boutin, a former Aberdeen mayor and City Council member, state delegate and Harford County Board of Education president, died over the weekend after being found in the water at a Kent County marina.
Boutin, 79, of Aberdeen, was found in the waters of Haven Harbour Marina in Rock Hall, about 20 feet from his sail vessel, on Sunday morning. Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to the marina at 7:45 a.m. regarding a report of a water rescue, according to police.
Two owners of a nearby boat slip found Boutin in the water, close to his vessel. His death is still under investigation, but police believe he fell while cleaning the boat.
Boutin, an attorney who graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1970, became a member of the Harford County school board in 1977 and served as the board president from 1979 to 1981.
He served on the Aberdeen city council from 1992 to 1994 and was the city’s mayor from 1994 to 1998, before being elected to the Maryland House of Delegates as a Republican. He was a member of the House from 1999 to 2005, representing Cecil and Harford counties in District 34A. Boutin was the chief deputy minority whip and served on House committees such as Health and Government Operations and Environmental Matters, according to the Maryland State Archives website.
Former Republican Gov. Robert Ehrlich appointed Boutin to the state’s Public Service Commission in 2005, and he served on the PSC until resigning in early 2007. Boutin was named a state administrative law judge with the Office of Administrative Hearings in March of that year.
Visitation is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m., on Saturday, June 5, at the McComas Celebration of Life Center, 1114 Baldwin Mill Road in Jarrettsville, according to an obituary page on the McComas Funeral Home website.