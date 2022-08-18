Bomb squad disposes of explosive devices found by Street resident who was mowing lawn

A team of bomb technicians neutralized explosive devices discovered in northern Harford County on Wednesday, the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

A resident was mowing his lawn at a home in the 3700 block of Ady Road in the community of Street just after noon when he discovered three suspicious objects. Bomb technicians from the Office of the State Fire Marshal rendered the three explosives safe along with an additional two items the team discovered buried in the ground, the fire marshal said. Meanwhile, the Harford County Sheriff’s closed part of Route 543 and Taylor Road.

No injuries were reported and investigators do not believe the devices were placed with criminal intent, describing them in a news release as “weathered” and “appearing to be abandoned.” There is no threat to the public, the fire marshal’s office said.

The release said investigators are still attempting to determine what the devices were.

Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said in a statement that people who encounter potentially dangerous items should practice the three R’s: Recognize that any suspicious objects found should not be touched, retreat from area, and report the device’s location to a 911 dispatcher.