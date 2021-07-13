Harford school board elects Gauthier, Mueller as new leaders; swears in new student member Kanae Holcomb

The Harford County Board of Education elected a new president and vice president at Monday night’s meeting, and the new student board member was sworn in.
Rachel Gauthier was elected to be the new president after a nomination from board member David Bauer, a second from the former board president Jansen Robinson and a unanimous vote from the rest of the board.
Gauthier, a school counselor in Baltimore County who is in the midst of her second four-year term representing Councilmanic District E on the board, most recently served as the board of education’s vice president.
“I just want to remind everyone that we’re a team,” Gautheir said. “It’s a team effort from all of us.”
Carol Mueller was elected as the new vice president. Mueller was nominated by board member Joyce Herold and seconded by Robinson.
“I appreciate the vote of confidence that’s been given to me by the board,” she said.
Mueller, a retired Harford Community College educator, was appointed to the school board in February 2020 by the county council, after the death of sitting board member Kathy Carmello.
A new student board member was also sworn in at the start of the meeting. Kanae Holcomb, a senior at Harford Technical High School, will take the reigns as representation of the student body.
Holcomb’s first comments to the public as the student member was asking for a moment of silence for Christopher Kerfoot, a 17-year-old student who died last week after he was stabbed in Bel Air.