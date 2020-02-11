Harford school board adopts superintendent’s recommended fiscal 2021 budget request

Bulson is seeking $20.4 million more in local funding for next year; state funding also is expected to increase by $7.2 million. The superintendent hopes to add a net total of 115 positions to the HCPS workforce next year, both restoring positions cut during last year’s budget process and creating new slots as student enrollment increased by more than 600 this year and demand for special education, English-as-a-second-language and mental health services increases.