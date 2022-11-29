Bob Cassilly makes first round of county executive appointments

Incoming Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly has made his first personnel appointments ahead of his Dec. 5 inauguration.

“I am proud to present this first round of appointments of highly-qualified, dedicated and caring public servants to lead our county departments with the highest level of integrity,” Cassilly said in a Nov. 23 press release. “I am confident that they will provide exceptional services to all members of our community.”

Advertisement

Two people from Barry Glassman’s administration will stay: Robert Sandlass as the county’s finance director and Tiffany Stephens as the county’s human resources director.

Advertisement

Rob McCord will be the county’s director of administration. McCord, currently secretary of planning for the state, has held that position since 2017. He also served as Harford County’s attorney from 2004 to 2014. McCord, a Harford County native, will be taking over the administration position from Ben Lloyd.

Shane Grimm will be the county’s director of planning and zoning. Grimm has 17 years of experience with the county’s planning and zoning department, according to Cassilly’s release. Grimm, who lives in Jarrettsville, will be taking over the position from Jenny Jarkowski.

Richard Truitt will be the county’s director of inspections, licenses and permits. Truitt is the current deputy director of the Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits, where he’s been for 28 years. Truitt, who lives in Fallston, will take over the position from Paul Lawder.

Jefferson Blomquist will be the county’s director of law. He works for the law firm Fun and Bolton’s Local Government group, where he’s represented municipalities, local governments and other entities. Blomquist, who lives near Bel Air, will take over for acting director Meaghan Alegi, who was appointed to the position by Glassman in September.

Barbara Richardson will be the county’sdirector of housing and community development. Richardson has served as department administrator since 2015. Richardson, a Pylesville resident, will replace Leonard Parrish.

The individuals will be formally appointed on Dec. 5 and will serve as acting directors until they’re approved by County Council.