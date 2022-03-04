Harford Board of Elections will implement the map version of the County Council’s redistricting bill

After finding four inconsistencies between the text and the map of the redistricting bill recently passed by the Harford County Council, the Harford County Board of Elections voted unanimously Wednesday to abide by the map version of the bill.
Board counsel Brian Young addressed the elections board with points from letters he addressed to board President Allison McCord. In a letter dated March 1, he wrote, “A plain reading of the act does not lend itself to a determination that either the text or the map was intended to prevail over the other.”
On Feb. 24, McCord sent a letter to council President Patrick Vincenti outlining the issues with the bill. Vincenti responded the same day that the council’s position was that the map, not the text, was what outlined the boundaries of the council districts.
April Ishak, the city attorney for Havre de Grace, sent a letter to Young on March 1 saying that “the starting point to determine legislative intent is the express language of the bill, not the attachment.” The City of Havre de Grace previously sued the County Council over this bill.
In a second letter to McCord dated March 2, Young said that Ishak was wrong to classify the map as merely an “attachment” and that it was difficult to determine if the council had intended the bill or the map to take precedence.
Young went on to argue that because the Board of Elections is the agency implementing the law, it has the power to interpret the act. He recommended that the board adopt the boundary lines as detailed in the map.
The five board members all voted in favor of implementing the districts as outlined in the map.
Elections Director Stephanie Taylor said the map will go into law March 8.
“We are working on it now, as if that map is moving forward,” Taylor said.
Jim Thornton, a former member of the County Council’s redistricting commission, spoke during the board meeting, saying he was “appalled” at the bill’s inconsistencies and was disappointed with the way the council put the bill together.
“It’s really, from my perspective, maybe not serving the interests of 250,000 people in Harford County,” Thornton told The Aegis. “If they’re going to operate in this [way] and not understand that they don’t have all the expertise, they should be willing, where appropriate, to bring in the expertise.”
Prior to the board meeting on Wednesday, council member Andre Johnson told The Aegis he “firmly believes” that due to the inconsistencies, the bill is invalid.
“I just have a problem with this notion that the map is still valid when there’s several technical errors within the language of the map,” Johnson said.
Johnson said during the March 1 council meeting that he wasn’t aware there were still problems with the map until that day.
“It’s just a shame that we’re up here after all of these problems with this map,” Johnson told The Aegis, “that we’re still going to try to squeeze this square peg into a round hole.”
There was no other mention of the redistricting bill issue during the March 1 council meeting.