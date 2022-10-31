Harford’s League of Women Voters to host virtual school board candidate forum Tuesday

The League of Women Voters of Harford County is hosting a virtual board of education candidate forum on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The forum is free and open to the public. All candidates running for a Harford County school board position have been invited to participate, according to Kira C. Sconion, president of the League of Women Voters of Harford County.

“As the president of the League of Women Voters of Harford County, I know how important it is to facilitate opportunities for candidates and community members to come together for meaningful exchanges,” Sconion said.

Candidates will have an opportunity to present their platforms and residents will be able to ask questions during the forum.

The League of Women Voters is hosting the forum with the NAACP Harford branch, Together We Will Harford County/Upper Chesapeake and the Harford County Caucus of African American Leaders.

Those who would like to attend must register no later than noon on Nov. 1: https://tinyurl.com/LWVHarfordCountyBoardofEdForum.