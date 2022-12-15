Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly opens application pool for Board of Education appointments

County Executive Bob Cassilly announced Tuesday the opening of the application period for residents interested in serving on the Harford County Board of Education.

“Robust citizen oversight and participation in the board of education is crucial to delivering world-class schools for our students,” Cassilly said in the announcement. “I look forward to reviewing applications and resumes from those interested in contributing their time and talent for this purpose.”

The county executive appoints three members to the board for two-year terms that begin in 2023. Applicants must have registered to vote in Harford County the past three years. The current appointees on the board are Roy Philips, Joyce Herold and Patrice Riccardi.

Cassilly did not specify what qualities he’s searching for in candidates.

“County Executive Cassilly looks forward to appointing highly-qualified individuals focused on delivering the fundamentals of a world-class education to our students,” said Cassilly’s spokesperson, Sam Kahl.

Prior to the Nov. 8 election, Cassilly made waves in Harford County Public Schools for speaking out and against mixed-gender locker rooms. Cassilly was accused of politicizing the matter and being insensitive to children in the LGBTQIA+ community by Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride, an advocacy group providing support to LGBTQIA+ people and their families in Harford and Cecil counties.

When reached through his spokesperson on Wednesday, Cassilly declined to comment on the matter or say if his stance will have any bearing on who he appoints as a school board member.

Applications to join the board of education should be in no later than Jan. 13. Those interested in applying should visit harfordcountymd.gov/3519/Board-of-Education-of-Harford-County.