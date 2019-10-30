The church is a founding member of the Baltimore Presbytery and is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), which is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. Services are held each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and all are welcome to come join the celebration, which will continue for the rest of the year. Information can be found on the church’s website, www.bethel-md.org, or by calling the church office, 410-692-5282.