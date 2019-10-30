Before the United States declared its independence, before Maryland was a state and before Harford was a county, a congregation of Scots-Irish settlers established a church near the crossroads of Madonna in 1769.
This year, Bethel Presbyterian Church has celebrated 250 years of faith and service with a calendar of events that focuses on this unique accomplishment and the history and heritage of Northwestern Harford County.
The church has been served by 30 pastors, including Rev. George Luckey, who helped tutor young James Madison before he went off to Princeton and the presidency; Rev. Thomas Smith, who led the congregation during the Civil War and later became Harford’s first superintendent of schools; and Rev. Dr. C. Stewart McKenzie, who was a spiritual advisor to several presidents during and after World War II.
Today, Bethel is a congregation of 200 strong with an active adult and young adult ministry. The church’s mission budget supports projects locally, regionally and internationally. Its sanctuary was build in 1888 and is adorned with beautifully elaborate stained glass windows and the cemetery is the resting place of veterans from every American war, including nine from the Revolutionary War and 11 from the Civil War. Dr. Robert Kirkwood Robinson, the last Harford Civil War veteran, rests at Bethel.
As part of its celebration year, the church has published a book that compiles the five known written histories of the congregation dating to 1785, an effort led by Rev. Dr. Richard Sheffield, who served Bethel as interim pastor from 2013 to 2015.
The 200-page book gives a wonderful perspective from several authors, each writing in the style of the times. Pictures have been added and notes on some of the historic documentation augment the fascinating story of one church’s beginning and growth within the context of our county, state and national histories.
The book is available for purchase from the church office at 4135 Norrisville Road, White Hall.
During the yearlong celebration, the church has been given proclamations from the Harford County Council and Councilman Chad Shrodes, the Maryland House of Delegates and Dels. Laura Arikan and Susan McComas, the Maryland Senate and the office of Harford County Executive Barry Glassman. Several former pastors have returned to preach and every sister Presbyterian Church in Harford County has sent an elder to bring greetings and congratulations on this momentous accomplishment.
A very successful community fair was held in August with more than 300 people attending. Cemetery tours have been conducted throughout the year to highlight the many famous and interesting individuals who rest in the church’s peaceful graveyard. Most of the characters in the novel Jarrettsville (based on a true story) are buried at Bethel, making it a popular tour for local book clubs.
On Oct. 13, the church dedicated a memorial to 250 years of faith and service. The Ebenezer stone (a biblical term for a monument of remembrance) will contain a time capsule that will be sealed and hopefully opened at the church’s 300th anniversary in 2069. Items and documents for inclusion are still being collected from the congregation and community.
The church is a founding member of the Baltimore Presbytery and is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), which is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. Services are held each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and all are welcome to come join the celebration, which will continue for the rest of the year. Information can be found on the church’s website, www.bethel-md.org, or by calling the church office, 410-692-5282.