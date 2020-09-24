Harford County purchasing nearly 350-acre Belle Vue Farm, which it plans to turn into public park

Harford County is purchasing a 347-acre farm, which includes one mile of Chesapeake Bay coastline, for $6.27 million, which it will turn into a public park.
Belle Vue Farm, which has been privately owned and operated by the same family since before the American revolution, is contiguous with public parkland at Swan Harbor Farm to the north and Tydings Park to the south. Collectively, the three parks will make up 1,250 acres of preserved land on the Oakington Peninsula, including 2.5 miles of coastline.
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman called the purchase one of the county’s “most significant land purchases in three decades.”
The county worked with the nonprofit Harford Land Trust, which has been trying to preserve Belle Vue Farm since 1994, as well as Aberdeen Proving Ground through its Army Compatible Use Buffer program.
According to the Harford Land Trust, Belle Vue is one of several properties in Harford County continuously owned and farmed by the same family since well before the revolution. Garrett Rutton was granted the land in 1661, and his direct descendant Mary Garrettson later married Dr. Elijah Davis who took title to the land in 1794.
Davis served in both the House of Delegates and State Senate in the early 1800s, eventually becoming Senate President.
Victoria “Vicky” Davis, the wife of the late Griffith H. Davis, decided to sell the property to Harford County in April to ensure its permanent preservation. The sale was officially completed Thursday.
Glassman said the family was as much to thank as the state, which provided grants through its Program Open Space to fund the purchase. Being waterfront property, they could have sold it to a private developer, he said, and perhaps made more money.
Executive Director of the Harford Land Trust Kristin Kirkwood said the property was worth nearly $3 million in 1994.
“We have been working on this since the ’90s,” she said.
Belle Vue Farm is one of the few remaining active farms within the county’s allocated growth area, otherwise called the development envelope of Harford County. About 200 acres of the property and currently cultivated for corn and soybeans, according to the Land Trust.
The county will continue to lease the cropland, as it does with Swan Harbor Farm.
The county is still working to determine the possible public recreational and educational opportunities for the land, and will continue environmental and historic research to determined the “most compatible uses” suitable for the property, according to the Land Trust.
Possibilities include an extension of the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway from Havre de Grace south to Oakington Peninsula. The property might allow for active uses such as hiking and biking; access to the Bay for scenic views or recreational fishing; and picnic or tent camping areas.
The property’s unique ecosystems could also provide a living classroom for visitors to learn about tidal and nontidal wetlands. On-farm demonstrations highlighting the area’s agrarian heritage and historical interpretation detailing the indigenous people of the upper Chesapeake and lower Susquehanna are also possibilities.
Director of Harford County’s Parks and Recreation Kathy Burley said the acquisition of Belle Vue lets the county be a bit more ambitious in its master plan for the area, which has yet to be formed. The county’s parks and recreation department will handle management and planning on the property.
“Our first step is getting that master plan,” she said after the announcement. “We want to make sure we are going this in a thoughtful way.”
The property is permanently preserved by a Program Open Space conservation easement with the State of Maryland and restrictions imposed by APG through the ACUB program, according to the Land Trust.
In accordance of the wishes of the Davis family, the property will continue to be called by its historic name of Belle Vue Farm.