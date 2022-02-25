The history of Belle Vue Farm in Havre de Grace, a historical property with ties to the Christiana Resistance that helped spark the Civil War

When Eliza was released, she went to Canada where she reunited with William Parker. On her way to Canada, in Rochester, New York, she met up with her friend and the abolitionist, Frederick Douglass. However, Eliza’s mother, weary from the years of being on the run, returned to Belle Vue as a “retired slave,” which meant she wasn’t a field slave, but she was no longer free. Eliza lived the rest of her life in Canada.