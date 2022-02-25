The history of Belle Vue Farm in Havre de Grace, a historical property with ties to the Christiana Resistance that helped spark the Civil War

Bounded by the Chesapeake Bay, Belle Vue Farm in Havre de Grace is a 347-acre property on the Oakington Peninsula with a unique vantage point in American history.
A designated site for the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, Belle Vue Farm is also recognized for its role in helping to kindle a civil war that eventually led to the freeing of 4 million enslaved people.
Belle Vue is one of several properties in Harford County with a history that predates the Civil War, according to Iris Barnes, of the Historical Society of Harford County. Garrett Rutton obtained the land in 1661, and his daughter, Mary Garrettson, married Dr. Elijah Davis, who took title of the land in 1794.
After Elijah Davis died in 1829, the family passed it down throughout the generations and Belle Vue became one of the largest and longest single-family property ownership histories in the county.
“Our ancestors were able to make a living by harvesting game, fish, lumber, agricultural crops and livestock,” said a descendant of Elijah Davis, who declined to be named. “They appreciated living on Belle Vue for its recreational opportunities and were interested in passing on this unique property to their descendants for many generations.”
Between 1790 and 1800, the number of enslaved people at Belle Vue grew from 14 to 36. Eliza Howard was a 12-year-old slave on the plantation when Elijah Davis died. Eliza worked there with her mother and three siblings.
In 1846, Eliza escaped with her mother and sister to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and later settled in Christiana, Pennsylvania, which is about 90 miles from the Maryland state line. Eliza married William Parker and lived in the Christiana stone home where they rescued and protected runaway slaves.
Baltimore landowner Edward Gorsuch came to the Parkers’ home in search for three men whom he claimed to be his slaves. Gorsuch and his crew attacked the home until Eliza blew her horn. Her horn galvanized her Black and white neighbors, who came to the family’s aid and helped them stand their ground. By the end of the resistance, Gorsuch was dead and 40 participants, including Eliza, were arrested.
Those arrested were charged with the highest form of treason. The charges were eventually dropped, which was a victory for the anti-slavery movement and kindled the flame for civil war, Barnes said.
“On Sept. 11, 1851, the nation was shocked by the standoff between a slaveholder and freedom seeker in Christiana,” Barnes said. “It was a complex series of events that culminated in the largest treason trial in U.S. history.”
When Eliza was released, she went to Canada where she reunited with William Parker. On her way to Canada, in Rochester, New York, she met up with her friend and the abolitionist, Frederick Douglass. However, Eliza’s mother, weary from the years of being on the run, returned to Belle Vue as a “retired slave,” which meant she wasn’t a field slave, but she was no longer free. Eliza lived the rest of her life in Canada.
Although the resistance occurred in Pennsylvania, the key figures were from Maryland. Harford County was a common stop on the Underground Railroad, according to Barnes, and runaway slaves referred to Havre de Grace as “the promised land.” Yet, for Eliza Parker and her family, freedom was found north of the Susquehanna River.
Harford County purchased the property in 2020 as part of its parks and recreation system.
“We are excited that Belle Vue has become open to the public to learn more about the people who have lived through hundreds of years of habitation,” said Elijah Davis’ descendant. “We hope the discoveries will continue to reveal deeper and more detailed insights and understanding of American and African American history.”