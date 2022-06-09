Second arrest made in death of 3-year-old Belcamp girl

A second arrest has been made in the death of a 3-year-old girl, who died Friday in Belcamp, according to a Harford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The girl, identified as Maria Louellen Barlow, was found by Harford County deputies when they responded to calls of a child in cardiac arrest. Medics attempted to perform life-saving efforts, but she was later pronounced dead at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

Advertisement

Barbara Ann Mumpower, Barlow’s aunt and guardian, was arrested and charged in her niece’s death. Mumpower, 41, of Belcamp, was in a relationship with Randolph James Mack, the 43-year-old Essex man arrested Saturday in connection with the death. Mack was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and child abuse.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigations division found a history of abuse against the child by both Mumpower and Mack dating back to early January.

Advertisement

Mumpower was arrested Wednesday, which would have been the child’s fourth birthday, on charges of first-degree murder, child abuse and neglect of a minor. She is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

Mumpower has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 7 at Harford District Court. Mack has one scheduled for June 30, according to court records.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the girl’s death is asked to contact Det. S. Moro from the agency’s Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3154.