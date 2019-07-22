Man pulled from Bel Air private pool early Sunday night

A 27-year-old man was pulled from the bottom of a pool in Bel Air early Sunday night, a spokesperson for the Harford Volunteer Fire & EMS Association said.
Police and EMS were called to the 1700 block of Redfield Road around 6:30 p.m., Jenn Chenworth, the spokesperson, said.
The male was found at the bottom of a private pool; he was pulled out by residents on-scene who began CPR, Chenworth said.
Personnel from Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company arrived with patient still in arrest; he was taken to a local facility in grave condition.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
No further information was available.
This article will be updated.