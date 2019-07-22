Advertisement

Man pulled from Bel Air private pool early Sunday night

By
| The Aegis |
Jul 21, 2019 | 8:52 PM

A 27-year-old man was pulled from the bottom of a pool in Bel Air early Sunday night, a spokesperson for the Harford Volunteer Fire & EMS Association said.

Police and EMS were called to the 1700 block of Redfield Road around 6:30 p.m., Jenn Chenworth, the spokesperson, said.

The male was found at the bottom of a private pool; he was pulled out by residents on-scene who began CPR, Chenworth said.

Personnel from Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company arrived with patient still in arrest; he was taken to a local facility in grave condition.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

No further information was available.

This article will be updated.

