If Bel Air town department heads stick around long enough, they may be working for Raegan Decker one day.
That’s what Homestead-Wakefield Elementary School Principal Christopher Cook said after Decker was presented with the Bel Air town commissioners’ student achievement award at Monday’s meeting.
“She embodies what we think of as a great student,” Cook said.
Decker is a natural born leader in the classroom, the neighborhood and the many organizations she is involved with, according to the proclamation she was presented.
“Her positive attitude and smile are contagious, she has never-ending energy,” Bel Air Mayor Amy Chmielewski said.
Decker is on the Destination Imagination and Odyssey of the Mind teams, which have been recognized in the state and global competitions.
She has been nominated for a Carson Scholars Award, has served as a student council representative, is active in year-round theater and Girl Scouts, helped with the Linus Project by making blankets for Anna’s House, planted gardens at Plumtree Park, participated in an Earth Day cleanup, sung Christmas carols at an assisted living facility, cleaned a local creek, made first-aid kits for the needy and raised money for organizations she’s involved with.
“The Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners wishes to congratulate Raegan Decker on her accomplishments and is honored to present this Student Achievement Award to her, as she has worked very diligently to earn it,” Chmielewski read. “We encourage Raegan to continue her commitment to excellence.”