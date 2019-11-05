Monet Eck is a helper.
The Bel Air Middle School student was honored by the Bel Air town commissioners at their meeting Monday with a student achievement award for “her unique qualities especially when it comes to helping others and showing compassion,” according to the award.
Monet attended the meeting with her parents, sister and four brothers and an assistant principal at Bel Air Middle.
“When I read [the award], I was so impressed, Monet,” Bel Air Mayor Susan Burdette said. “This is always my favorite part of the evening.”
Monet goes out of her way to help students with special needs and she welcomes them with her kindness, love and friendship.
“Monet’s heart is beautiful and her kind soul is a joy to be around,” according to the award.
She’s also dedicated to her education and is regularly on the honor roll. Her teachers count on her to be engaged, hard-working and conscientious.
“In addition, Monet has all the qualities necessary to be successful in life. She’s motivated, respectful, helpful and determined,” according to the award.
The commissioners are grateful for Monet dedicating herself to an excellent work ethic and to caring for others.