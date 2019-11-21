Sears, one of two anchor stores at Harford Mall in Bel Air, will be closing in February, with liquidation sales to begin next month.
“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Sears store in Bel Air," Larry Costello, the public relations director of Sears, said in an emailed statement.
"The liquidation sale begins in mid-December and the store is planned to close by mid-February. We encourage customers to continue shopping on sears.com for all their product needs.”
CBL Properties, which manages Harford Mall, has been working on plans to fill the space once the former retail giant leaves.
“In anticipation of the closure — we’ve anticipated it based on what’s happened with Sears over the last couple years — we have been proactive and engaging in discussions with a number of retailers and other users,” said Harford Mall General Manager Lauri Altman.
“Right now it’s just too early, because it’s preliminary.”
Sears Holdings has been closing stores across the country in wake of its bankruptcy filing.
Sears owns the space it occupies at Harford Mall, as does the mall’s other anchor tenant, Macy’s, Altman said.
What happens with that space is part of the ongoing discussions and negotiations.
“Then we can announce what we’re going to do,” Altman said.
CBL has a long track record of successfully replacing or redeveloping anchor locations that has resulted in a win-win for the consumer and the mall properties, she said.
“Over the last four years, CBL has taken anchor locations and turned them into retail, dining and entertainment destinations that have completely changed the dynamic of the mall property,” Altman said.
Shopping isn’t what is used to be, she said.
“Reinvent, repurpose, restyle," Atlman said. "Retail isn’t what it was 30 years ago, or 20 years ago. It’s exciting. But we have to do what’s best for the community, for the mall and look at all aspects that would benefit everybody. There’s not a pool of hundreds of retailers because, unfortunately, the retail industry keeps losing retailers.”