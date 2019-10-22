No one was injured Tuesday morning when a Chevy minivan crashed into what used to be a Maryland State Police building more than 80 years ago, in the 1300 block of Belair Road in Bel Air, state police said.
The crash occurred at about 10:40 a.m. when the van crashed “completely” into the building that houses four businesses, including a State Farm insurance office, according to a state police news release.
The building was occupied but no one was injured, nor was the driver of the van, police said.
The driver told troopers that the steering malfunctioned while he was traveling south on Belair Road and he lost control of the vehicle.
A Harford County building inspector condemned the building and because its instability, the vehicle was not removed until appropriate measures could be taken.
The building was a Maryland State Police outpost from 1923 until 1939, when the Bel Air Barrack in Benson was erected.