Bel Air mayor expects town will move forward on new police department within next two months

Bel Air Mayor Susan Burdette hopes one of her colleagues on the board of town commissioners will “make the move” on a new police department building in the next month or two.
“The next move will be hopefully one of the commissioners will make a proposal to accept one of the options and then start taking it into more detail,” Burdette said Tuesday. “We’re very close to making a decision on which option that we want to go with.”
The commissioners are considering three options for a new police facility that were developed in a feasibility study the town commissioned in spring 2018.
Discussions of a new space for the Bel Air Police Department, built in 1963 with additions/renovations occurring in 1972 and 1987, have been going on for the last 13 years. They surfaced again last year and have been under discussion in earnest since.
It’s not a fast process, Burdette admitted.
“I worked with the [Harford County Public Library] for 35 years and when you’re working with taxpayer money, it’s not your own, it’s so different than a business,” she said.
The commissioners have been reluctant to take action until they have made sure they’ve solicited as much input as possible from town residents.
“It’s taxpayer money, each commissioner feels they have a responsibility to report back to their constituents,” Burdette said.
The town has done everything the commissioners have asked for in considering its options, Town Administrator Jesse Bane said. The three possibilities initially proposed — two of them additions/expansions of the existing town hall/police department building and one a new building on a different site — have been reviewed and adjusted.
Numerous community meetings have been held so residents are aware of the financial ramifications of a new facility, which will come with a property tax rate increase, Bane said.
“They’re spending taxpayer money, they want to make sure everything is done to make sure they’re not spending more than they have to,” Bane said.
Burdette said the commissioners appear to be leaning toward a larger, 19,080-square-foot expansion rather than a 15,400-square-foot one or building at a new site, which is expected to cost about $8.5 million.
Preliminary estimates are that the 50 cent property tax rate, which hasn’t gone up since 2004, would be increased by 5 cents, though it could be as little as 3 cents, Bane said. Every penny on the tax rate generates approximately $150,000 in revenue for the town, he said.
There are a variety of reasons the town can’t wait any longer on moving forward with a new police space. First and foremost, Burdette said, is compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA.
“Legally we have to bring it up to date. Because of the building, its size, its design in the 1960s, it’s just not legal anymore,” Burdette said. “We know we have to do it because of that.”
Space is another reason. With the new equipment police are using, such as body cameras, more room is needed to store the modern technology.
The facility complies with legal requirements, such as keeping adult and juvenile detainees separate and storage of evidence, it could be done better with more room, Bane said.
Room is also needed for a large conference/meeting room, Burdette said. It could be used by police for exercises and training, the Police Explorers as well as the community, like Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, homeowners associations.
“It’s their community, it’s their tax dollars, they should have a free room to meet in,” Burdette said. “And in case of a disaster, it can be used as a 911 center.
“There are a variety of reasons why it can’t wait,” she said.
Once the commissioners move forward, the option they choose may not be exactly what the final product is, Bane said. It could be modified throughout the design process.
“If we can cut a little corner here, we may make some alterations,” Bane said. “The longer it takes for the building to go up, the more changes are going to be made.”