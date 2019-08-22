Ponderosa Estate residents oppose pedestrian access from former Bel Air Auto Auction site

Rockville-based Cohen Siegel Investors, the contract purchaser and developer of the site in the 800 block of Baltimore Pike, is proposing a two-acre commercial lot with a 5,500-square-foot convenience store with gas pumps, a 3.5-acre retail and office lot with two buildings — 6,000 square feet and 12,000 square feet with retail over office, and another lot with 201 housing units for the elderly — 131 townhouses and 70 one-bedroom apartments, Matthai said.