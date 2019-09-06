Bel Air Police’s diversion program will let some low-level drug offenders avoid jail, get treatment instead

Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore used to think the best way to hold accountable people who broke the law was to arrest them and put them in jail.
His view has changed in the last few years as the opioid crisis has reached epidemic proportions, and through a new partnership with the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office and Family and Children’s Services, Moore is hoping they can address the underlying issues of some of the town’s low-level criminals.
“It’s a new style of policing that gives a little more latitude, discretion, to the law enforcement officer on the street,” Moore said.
Through the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program — or LEAD — low-level offenders can avoid jail and instead receive a wide range of support services through a trauma-informed, intensive case management program.
State’s Attorney Al Peisinger, who is familiar with the LEAD program, approached the Town of Bel Air and Family and Children’s Services about a pilot program in Harford County, Deputy State’s Attorney Gavin Patashnick said.
“The opioid crisis has gripped this state and nation, particularly our county,” Patashnick said. “This is the ability for the police, at the onset of an encounter with an individual who is suffering from a substance abuse issue, to really provide substantive change at that level.”
It’s a new way of thinking and operating, and it’s been a long time coming, Jennifer Redding, deputy chief of behavioral health services for Family and Children’s Services, said.
“The status quo hasn’t been working. That’s what’s gotten us here,” Redding said. “This new program is really using all of our brain power. It’s behavioral health, law enforcement, the state’s attorney, everyone in the treatment world so we can help folks resolve the bigger issue, which will make our community safer, make our communities healthier.”
Behavioral health issues used to be explained away easily, a lot of it was subjective, she said. But the opioid crisis has made those issues harder to ignore, to the point it’s reached a public health crisis.
“It’s affecting everyone in the community, all of us. We all know someone succumbing to addiction,” Redding said. “We’ve got to do something different or where are we going to end?"
Many of the low-level offenders have some type of trauma in their background that has led to their inability to conform to societal demands, and it’s led them to a path of addiction, Moore said.
“Trauma-informed policing simply recognizes this, leverages behavioral health services, prosecutors, others in the community. Everybody gets together and help them try to return to being productive citizens,” Moore said.
Rather then being charged criminally, the offenders — at the discretion of the officers — will be offered the chance to go through the LEAD program. Instead of the normal criminal justice cycle of booking, detention, prosecution, conviction and potential jail time, people in the program will get support services to help address their situations. That could include help with housing, food and basic life functions in addition to behavioral health therapy. And if they’re open to substance abuse treatment, they can be directed there, Redding said.
LEADS helps combat the opioid crisis rather than just treating it, Patashnick said.
“If we can do it in a rapid manner, it has a lot more effect than if we wait for the arrest, trial, postponements. It’s meaningful intervention at the point of crisis when someone needs it the most,” Patashnick said.
Incarceration may still be necessary in some instances, he said, but in cases of non-violent misdemeanors, for a person in need of substantive intervention, “this really makes sense and is a good program.”
Not everyone arrested will be eligible for the program, Moore said. Violent offenders or people with extensive criminal histories will be excluded.
“Part of our mission, when we’re given our badge, is to try to resolve things many times at the lowest level possible in the community. That’s where discretion comes in," Moore said.
Officers in Bel Air have a close relationship with the community, he said. They know many offenders on a first-name basis, know their histories and in same cases, grew up with them.
“It’s their discretion when to implement the program,” Moore said. “It will be based on observations officers make up front, the individual’s background, interviews. If they meet the parameters and the officers feels they will benefit, the program will be offered.”
A viable candidate could be a 32-year-old man with a family, who’s suffering financial issues and gets caught stealing food to feed his family, for example.
“This type of program is perfect for a person like that," Moore said. “Obviously they’ve got other things making them go out and commit that crime.”
Bel Air Police implemented a few years ago theDrug Abatement Response Team (DART), a collaboration between the police department and other behavioral health organizations and experts such as Family and Children Services, the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, Addiction Connections Resources and others, to develop a recovery solution.
It included peer recovery specialists, many of whom are recovering from addiction themselves, to motivate overdose survivors and their families to engage in treatment soon after their overdose, typically within 48 hours.
DART has been successful in the town, Moore said. Just three overdoses have been reported in Bel Air town limits so far this year, down from 32 in 2018.
The LEAD program, which is planned to be implemented by the end of the year, will broaden the net of people who can be served, Redding said.
If it’s successful, it can be expanded to other jurisdictions in Harford, Moore said.
“It’s a collaboration that brings us these results, that’s how I see it," Moore said. “At first I was a skeptic, but there’s hope. I see that people are recovering and are returning to being productive people. It’s not only saving their own lives, they’re saving their families’ lives. It’s not as black and white anymore, there’s a gray area.”