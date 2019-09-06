Bel Air Police’s diversion program will let some low-level drug offenders avoid jail, get treatment instead

Rather then being charged criminally, the offenders — at the discretion of the officers — will be offered the chance to go through the LEAD program. Instead of the normal criminal justice cycle of booking, detention, prosecution, conviction and potential jail time, people in the program will get support services to help address their situations. That could include help with housing, food and basic life functions in addition to behavioral health therapy. And if they’re open to substance abuse treatment, they can be directed there, Redding said.