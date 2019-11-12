The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion in Bel Air in which two people were injured Monday night.
Deputies were called to the 1800 block of Still Pond Way, off Centerville Way behind C. Milton Wright High School, at about 8:25 p.m. for the report of a home invasion, according to Kyle Andersen, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
One victim was taken to Hopkins Bayview in Baltimore with non-life-threatening issues and a second victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the Sheriff’s Office, said.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division have assumed the investigation and detectives are continuing interviews.
“While the motive of this crime is still under investigation, crimes like this are rarely random in nature,” Andersen said.
Anyone who might have tips helpful to the investigation is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.