Two of the three homes damaged by fire Saturday evening in Bel Air that caused an estimated $1.25 million in damages are considered a complete loss, including the one where the fire originated, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Donations are being collected for the family of Brittany and John Rich, owners of the home in the 200 block of Hunters Run Terrace where the fire started.
The fire spread to the townhouses on either side. Everyone escaped, but six adults and four children living in the three homes have been displaced, according to a notice of investigation.
The fire, reported shortly before 8:30 p.m., caused $750,000 to the homes and $500,000 to their contents.
A fourth home suffered water, heat and smoke damage, Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company Chief Steve Cox said Saturday night.
It took about 60 firefighters from Bel Air, Fallston, Aberdeen, Joppa-Magnolia and Abingdon volunteer fire companies and Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire Department in Harford County and Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company in Baltimore County about an hour to control the fire, which had been reported by a neighbor.
Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said Saturday night the fire appeared to have started outside to the rear of the townhouses and spread quickly to the others.
The displaced families are being assisted by friends and family.
Faye J. Carey, with Long & Foster Bel Air Central, is organizing a donation drive for the Rich family, according to a Facebook post.
“Help Needed Bel Air Friends! DONATIONS NEEDED! Last evening a devastating fire in Hunters Run destroyed a family’s home,” Carey wrote.
Donations of children’s clothing (girls size 4, boys size 6) and shoes (girl’s size 10 and boys size 1) as well as gift cards, etc., are being accepted.
Donations can be dropped off at Carey’s office, 590 Baltimore Pike in Bel Air, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in care of Faye Carey.
“Thank you for your kindness and generosity in advance,” Carey wrote.
The Riches are also looking for their family cat, Skinz, a hairless Sphynx cat. They found their dog, Cooper, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Brittany Rich posted on Facebook.
Messages left for both Carey and Brittany Rich were not returned Sunday night.