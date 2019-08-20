651 uneven sidewalk joints in Bel Air to be fixed

The sidewalks in some Bel Air neighborhoods will be a little smoother later this year once the tripping hazards are reduced.
The Bel Air town commissioners on Monday voted to award a contract for $40,995 to Precision Concrete Cutting of Maryland and Delaware to shave down uneven sidewalk joints in 651 spots.
Sidewalks to be fixed this year are along Williams Street, Archer Street, Catherine Street, North and South Reed Street, North and South Atwood Road, North and South Kelly Avenue, Thomas Street, George Street and Boulton Street, Public Works Director Steve Kline told the commissioners.
The hazards are created when concrete sidewalks age or are affected by other outside forces, he said.
“In an effort to make the town safe for all users, tripping hazards must be removed to provide level, safe walking surfaces,” Kline said.
The fixes are guaranteed for three years.
Commissioner Amy Chmielewski told Klein this project is “fantastic.”
Friends and family who come to visit her and her family notice the sidewalks, and they bring it back to their home towns, she said.
“They just think it’s phenomenal,” Chmielewski said. “And it’s much easier than replacing a sidewalk.”
Kline said it’s been a good program and he hopes the rest of the town is finished in a couple more years.
Plumtree Run
The town is about to begin the third phase of the Plumtree Run stream restoration project.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to award a contract for $641,838 to Ecotone Inc. for work that will reduce pollution going into the Chesapeake Bay. The town received a $650,000 grant from the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund to do the work.
The first phase was to daylight the stream through Plumtree Park and the second was the section between Atwood Road and Brightview of Bel Air Assisted Living, Kline said after Monday’s meeting.
This phase will focus on 1,935 feet from Marketplace Drive behind Home Depot to West MacPhail Road, he told the commissioners.
The length of Plumtree Run from Brightview to Marketplace Drive will not be done at the point “because the stream is in pretty good shape there,” Kline said.
Requirements of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System are for the town to treat 20 percent of the town’s impervious surfaces by 2025, Kline said.
This area contains nearly 569 acres, 339.4 of which are impervious. This phase will allow the town to treat nearly 60 acres of impervious surface.
Condo trash
The town agreed to a contract with Waste Industries of Street to provide trash and recycling collection at the town’s private residential condominium complexes at a cost of $11.52 per lift, per container, Kline said.
The contract, a piggyback on Harford County’s, expires June 23, 2020.
Commissioner Phil Einhorn, who lives in the English Country Manor condo complex, said “we are extremely happy with the service we are getting.”
Trash will be collected at the following condominiums: Allendale, Broadway Townhomes, Bel Air Armory, Cressy Commons, Dallam Place, English Country Manor, Harlan Square, Hearthstone, Hickory Hills, Hickory Village, Kings Crossing, Kenmore Square, Legacy at Gateway, Moores Mill Manor, Moores Mill Crossing and Plumtree Square.
Recycling will be collected at English Country Manor, Hearthstone, Hickory Hills, Hickory Village, Kings Crossing, Moores Mill Crossing, Moores Mill Manor, Dallam Place and Legacy at Gateway.
Formal agreement
The commissioners formalized an unwritten agreement between Bel Air and Harford County Government for the town police department to buy gasoline from Harford County, which in turn buys gas in bulk through a consortium.
“The advantage is overall fuel prices are lower,” Bel Air Police Department Chief Charles Moore told the commissioners.
It also gives the town full access to “exceptionally maintained and strategically placed” Harford fuel sites.
The memorandum of understanding further strengthens a partnership that has been in place for more than 20 years.