Seven filed so far for Bel Air commissioner; mayor, councilman to face off for Aberdeen mayoral seat

By
The Aegis |
Sep 17, 2019 | 3:00 PM

With two weeks left to file, seven people have already registered to run for three town commissioner seats in Bel Air in the Nov. 5 election.

Candidates for the three spots include Kevin Bianca, Daniel Gray, Erin Hughes, Donna Kahoe, William Kelly, Michael Kutcher and James Lockard.

None of the incumbents — Susan Burdette, Philip Einhorn and Brendan Hopkins — had filed to run as of Monday night.

Burdette, who has been on the board of town commissioners for eight years and served as its chair, which carries the honorary title of mayor, for the past four years, told The Aegis in August, she did not plan to seek re-election.

Hopkins had said he was unsure if he would run again and Einhorn did not return a request for comment.

Bel Air town commissioners are elected to four-year terms. Amy Chmielewski and Patrick Richards were elected in 2017, beating Kutcher and Christopher Jordan for the two seats.

In 2015, five candidates ran for three seats, with Burdette, Einhorn and Hopkins beating Diane Simmons and Hunter Smith.

Taylor vs. McGrady for mayor

The ballot is set in November’s election in the City of Aberdeen, where Councilman Melvin Taylor will attempt to unseat Mayor Patrick McGrady.

McGrady and Taylor are each finishing their first terms in their respective offices, elected in November 2015.

The filing period in the Nov. 5 election in Aberdeen ended Friday.

The race for Aberdeen City Council is uncontested, with four candidates for four seats.

Filing for re-election are incumbents Sandra Landbeck and Tim Lindecamp. They are joined on the ballot by Adam Hiob, son of former councilman Michael Hiob, and Jason Kolligs.

Kolligs was the second nominee proffered by McGrady following the 2015 election that resulted in a tie between two candidates — Steven Smith and Sean DeBonis — for the fourth seat on the council.

The city attorney determined the city failed to elect a fourth council person, rendering the seat vacant. It took to attempts by McGrady, who first nominated DeBonis then Kolligs to the vacant seat. The remaining Aberdeen council members unanimously rejected them.

The council went without a fourth council member five months, until April when Councilman Steven Goodin was nominated and confirmed for appointment to the seat. Goodin is not running to keep his seat.

In direct response to what happened in Aberdeen’s election, the Maryland General Assembly passed House Bill 852 during the 2016 session requiring municipalities to “fill a vacancy that resulted in a tie vote in an election for municipal election within 90 days after the election.”

