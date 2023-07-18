Bel Air woman dies in a single-vehicle crash on Route 1

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland State Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Route 1 that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air barrack responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of Route 1 (Bel Air Bypass) near Rock Spring Road in Harford County shortly after 1 p.m.

Advertisement

A Chevy Cavalier was traveling north on Route 1 in the area of Rock Spring Road when the car traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail, according to the preliminary investigation.

Janet Howell Sauer, 77, of Bel Air was the driver and sole occupant of the Chevy. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical service personnel. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Advertisement

All lanes in both directions on Route 1 (Bel Air Bypass) in the area of Rock Spring Road were closed four four hours. Traffic was assisted by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is still investigating.