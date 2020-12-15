Advertisement Advertisement Harford County Harford Maryland Bel Air Winter Wonderland 2020 By Matt Button Dec 14, 2020 at 10:13 PM Many folks took advantage of the warmer weather Saturday to enjoy this year's Bel Air Winter Wonderland in Frederick Ward Park at the Reckord Armory and along Main Street in Bel Air. (Matt Button) Next Gallery PHOTOS Jerusalem Mill volunteer honored Advertisement Harford County Harford County Havre de Grace Christmas Tree lighting After weather canceled Friday evening's Havre de Grace Holly Jolly First Friday event. Santa and Mrs. Claus worked a little magic and came back Saturday to help in the lighting of the city's Christmas Tree. Dec 8, 2020 Thanksgiving Meals Prepared and Delivered Edgewood families receive turkey dinners | PHOTOS Bel Air Lions Club Christmas Tree delivery From Harford turkey farm to your table | PHOTOS One of the family at Savona deli in Harford | PHOTOS Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project Harford County celebrates Veterans Day 2020 | PHOTOS Advertisement