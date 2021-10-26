Harford County police investigating incident linked to target shooting near hospital

Harford County officers are investigating after being dispatched Tuesday to a Bel Air hospital following a report of gunshots heard in the area, a Harford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
The gunshots came from a target shooting practice session held within close range of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, spokesman Kyle Andersen said in an email.
Officers were called shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. After arriving, they determined there was no active shooter threat to the community, Andersen said.
An active shooter message was sent to members of the hospital staff, prompting confusion and panic as officers surveyed the scene. Andersen said 911 calls sometimes prompt precautionary responses even when no actual threats exist.
