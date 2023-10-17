Four candidates are running for Bel Air’s Board of Town Commissioners

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

This year’s election for the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Voting will take place at Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Three seats on the five-person Board of Town Commissioners are up for re-election.

Board members Kevin Bianca (who is also the town mayor), Erin Hughes and Donna Kahoe will have their terms expire next month. Of the three, only Hughes is seeking reelection. The terms of board members Mary Chance and Paula Etting will expire in November 2025.

Four candidates in total are vying for the board’s three open seats.

Here are the candidates in the race:

Steve Chizmar

Chizmar was born and raised in Bel Air. After holding a variety of positions within the community, he decided this was the year he’d finally run for town office.

“I don’t want to implement my own agenda,” Chizmar, 67, said. “I want to implement the citizens’ agenda.”

Steve Chizmar running for Bel Air town commissioner.

Chizmar retired after working at Aberdeen Proving Ground for over 40 years. He’s also served on the town’s historic preservation commission and ethics board.

His concerns for the town include the prospects of overdevelopment, and because of that, he hopes to update the town’s Adequate Public Facilities Act.

Erin Hughes

Shortly after Hughes was first elected to the Board of Town Commissioners in November 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I served during a particularly difficult time in the town’s history,” Hughes, 47, said. “And I think I bring a ton of experience and problem-solving skills to the table.”

The race’s lone incumbent board member, Hughes said she’s looking for “one more bite at the apple” to address issues such as increasing the town’s revenue.

Erin Hughes is a candidate for Bel Air town commissioner.

Hughes said she saw her opponents as “pretty dead set against any sort of growth,” but she thinks the best way to boost local businesses is to increase the amount of people living in the downtown area.

Hughes has lived in Bel Air since she was six years old and is a 1995 graduate of Bel Air High School. She currently works for Johns Hopkins University as a research nurse in pediatric allergies at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and has previously worked as a software engineer for Aberdeen Proving Ground’s Army Research Lab.

Jim Rutledge

Rutledge is a Harford County native and eight-year resident of Bel Air. His law office is also located in downtown Bel Air.

“The time is right for me professionally and personally to step up and serve,” Rutledge said.

Jim Rutledge is a candidate for Bel Air town commissioner.

He previously ran for the U.S. Senate in 2010 but came in second place in the Republican primary. According to his website for his current campaign, he’s currently a member of the Harford County Bar Association and the Historical Society of Harford County.

If elected, Rutledge said he will also work to address the town’s adequate public facilities act and to mitigate overcrowding in schools.

Jake Taylor

Taylor said he’s in a unique position to bring about change in Bel Air.

“I bring a perspective of new ideas and energy that I think would really behoove the town commission,” he said.

Taylor, 20, is currently a political science student at Loyola University. He currently works as a legislative aide for Republican state Sen. Jason Gallion and said his experience working in state government would benefit him as a member of the town board.

He said he was inspired to run after the town denied a citizens’ petition for referendum regarding the development of five downtown properties – Chizmar is a party in the lawsuit against the town.

Taylor grew up near Bel Air and moved into the town as a high school freshman. If elected, he hopes to tackle issues such as the adequate public facilities act, infrastructure and bringing local businesses to the town.